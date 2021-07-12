Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.07 and last traded at $58.00. 511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 848,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

GLBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.34.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

