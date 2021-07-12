Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515,243 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Global Payments worth $41,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

NYSE GPN traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $189.14. 7,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,486. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.20. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

