Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,955 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. TenCore Partners LP lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 352,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $74,737,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in salesforce.com by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Immersion Capital LLP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 481,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $102,003,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,357. The stock has a market cap of $224.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.47. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,954 shares of company stock worth $89,929,356. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

