Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 6,250 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,459,000 after buying an additional 284,092 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 260,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 926,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,997,000 after buying an additional 79,248 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,289. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.