Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 6,383 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,464,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,720. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01.

