Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.4% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 282,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,462,000 after buying an additional 70,816 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $269.98. 44,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,489. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.76 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

