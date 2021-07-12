Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $78.19 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

