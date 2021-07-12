Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NYSE:PUCKU) Major Shareholder Sells $1,861,704.00 in Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NYSE:PUCKU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
PUCKU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,547. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.86.
Goal Acquisitions Company Profile
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.