GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Holdings Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 563,091 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.66% of GoDaddy worth $351,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $87.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

