Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.230-$-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.97 million-$187.97 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOL. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.41.

GOL opened at $8.30 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

