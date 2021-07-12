Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. Has $105.08 Million Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,489,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands comprises 51.1% of Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. owned 5.96% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $105,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNR traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.51. 8,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,747. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.