Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,604,000. Verint Systems comprises about 4.7% of Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Verint Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

VRNT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.22. 1,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

