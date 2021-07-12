Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 38,736 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,108,236.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $13,325,705.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $12,307,746.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $8,654,484.72.

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.62. 5,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,165. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gimbel Daniel Scott raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in California Resources by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

