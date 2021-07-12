Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 410,158 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 268.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Planet Fitness worth $43,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT opened at $73.86 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -335.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

