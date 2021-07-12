Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 439,759 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 439,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Cousins Properties worth $47,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

CUZ opened at $38.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

