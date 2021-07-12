Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Pegasystems worth $45,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,211,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,780,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,970,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 190,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after buying an additional 77,066 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $137.52 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.26 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

