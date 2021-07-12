Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $43.19 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Digital Turbine worth $43,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

