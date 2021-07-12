Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $44.72 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,071 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $44,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $168.70 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.87 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

