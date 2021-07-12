Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $46.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $46,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.96 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $77.39 and a one year high of $124.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.58.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

