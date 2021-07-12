Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651,129 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of People’s United Financial worth $47,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

