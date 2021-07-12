Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 535,454 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 535,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Signature Bank worth $43,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY opened at $255.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.