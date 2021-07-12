Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Goodfood Market in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04).

