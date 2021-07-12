Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) VP Michael Patrick Moxley Sells 2,500 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $227,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $216,875.00.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $112.70. 334,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,470. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

