Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $52,542.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00112458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00158817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,260.64 or 1.00078784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.79 or 0.00962215 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,853,526 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

