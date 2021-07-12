Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 520,700 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $312,420.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Gmt Capital Corp sold 740,997 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $452,008.17.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 624,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $437,360.00.

GTE remained flat at $$0.71 during trading on Monday. 2,577,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,072,545. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.