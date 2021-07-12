Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Down 4.8%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.09 and last traded at $103.09. Approximately 825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.26.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Gravity alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.87. The company has a market capitalization of $727.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of -0.55.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.