Gravity Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 51% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Gravity coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $46,023.90 and approximately $37.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00114825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00161399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,209.38 or 0.99954345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.71 or 0.00962263 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

