Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $768.00

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 768 ($10.03) and last traded at GBX 765 ($9.99), with a volume of 135554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752 ($9.82).

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPOR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 687 ($8.98).

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,154.48. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -9.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is -0.16%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile (LON:GPOR)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

