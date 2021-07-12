GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 86,452 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.63.

GHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

