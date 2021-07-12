Gregory L. Weaver Sells 107,497 Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATOS) Stock

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATOS) Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $599,833.26.

Shares of ATOS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 280,898 shares.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

