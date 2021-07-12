Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $173.81 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.72 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

