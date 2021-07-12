Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.11

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.11 and last traded at $174.62, with a volume of 892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.