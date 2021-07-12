Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.28 or 0.00027612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.58 or 0.00924553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005397 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,414 coins and its circulating supply is 341,839 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

