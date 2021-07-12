Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $405.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

