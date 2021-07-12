Guardant Health, Inc. (NYSE:GH) Director Ian T. Clark Sells 10,559 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NYSE:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00.

Shares of GH stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.41. 6,149 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.