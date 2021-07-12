Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Cap of $12.34 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $25,612.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00406341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 548,892,072 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

