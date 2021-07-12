Gulfport Energy Co. (NYSE:GPOR) Director Buys $3,256,500.00 in Stock

Gulfport Energy Co. (NYSE:GPOR) Director Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.13 per share, for a total transaction of $3,256,500.00.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased 300,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,450,000.00.

Gulfport Energy stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.79. 35,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,459. Gulfport Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 193,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 73,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

