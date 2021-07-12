Guy Carling Sells 18,000 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NYSE:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NYSE:MNST) insider Guy Carling sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $1,713,780.00.

Shares of NYSE:MNST traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,972. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

