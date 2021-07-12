Halving Token (HALV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,454.63

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Halving Token has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. Halving Token has a market cap of $17,454.63 and $2,616.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00111651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00158994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,215.46 or 1.00100222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.62 or 0.00960199 BTC.

Halving Token Coin Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,537 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

