Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

