Harmony (ONE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27.45 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $802.27 million and approximately $27.45 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00093423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00053035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.09 or 0.00901297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,102,021,962 coins and its circulating supply is 10,315,138,962 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.