Harvest Finance (FARM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.10 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $41.30 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $70.47 or 0.00213084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 623,225 coins and its circulating supply is 585,995 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.