Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,941,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,085 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.32% of Hasbro worth $571,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.98 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

