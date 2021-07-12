Hathor Market Capitalization Achieves $81.99 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Hathor has a total market cap of $81.99 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00044387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00112223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00160456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,207.04 or 1.00445248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.00956297 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

