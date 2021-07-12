HBK Investments L P Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 254.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,654 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 27.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,134,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 461,803 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 154,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,897,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,230 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $402,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $341.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.54. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

