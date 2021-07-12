HBK Investments L P Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 301,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 348,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 881,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 61,787 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EFR opened at $14.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.12. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

