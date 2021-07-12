Head-To-Head Comparison: Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) vs. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronet Worldwide and SoFi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide $2.48 billion 2.96 -$3.40 million $2.49 55.90 SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A

Euronet Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Euronet Worldwide and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronet Worldwide 0 1 7 0 2.88 SoFi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $162.78, indicating a potential upside of 16.94%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.82%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Euronet Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Euronet Worldwide and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide -0.55% 8.39% 2.60% SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Euronet Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Euronet Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide beats SoFi Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. It also offers ATM and POS currency conversion, ATM surcharge, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, foreign remittance and cardless payout, banknote recycling, and tax-refund services; and integrated electronic financial transaction software solutions. This segment operates a network of 37,729 ATMs and approximately 340,000 POS terminals. Its epay segment engages in the distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic content; and provides payment processing services for various prepaid products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operates a network of approximately 748,000 POS terminals. The company's Money Transfer segment offers consumer-to-consumer and account-to-account money transfer, customers bill payment, check cashing, foreign currency exchange, mobile top-up, and cash management and foreign currency risk management services, as well as payment alternatives, such as money orders. This segment operates a network of approximately 464,000 money transfer locations. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc., a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in San Francisco, California.

