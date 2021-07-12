Head-To-Head Comparison: SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) versus SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPI Energy and SolarEdge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $138.63 million 1.13 -$6.51 million N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies $1.46 billion 9.57 $140.32 million $2.66 101.00

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SPI Energy and SolarEdge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarEdge Technologies 2 7 15 0 2.54

SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus target price of $308.81, suggesting a potential upside of 14.95%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies 8.94% 12.59% 5.94%

Volatility & Risk

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats SPI Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of April 29, 2021, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EdisonFuture, Inc., designs and develops electric vehicles and EV charging solutions. It operates in Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and regulatory. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. The company also provides residential, commercial, and large scale photovoltaics, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, it offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

