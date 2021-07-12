Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

HCSG opened at $31.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 55,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.