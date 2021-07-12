HealthEquity, Inc. (NYSE:HQY) Director Frank Corvino Sells 8,935 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NYSE:HQY) Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50.

HQY traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $79.97. 9,620 shares of the company traded hands.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

