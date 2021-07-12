HealthEquity, Inc. (NYSE:HQY) Director Frank Corvino Sells 8,935 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NYSE:HQY) Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50.
HQY traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $79.97. 9,620 shares of the company traded hands.
About HealthEquity
Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.